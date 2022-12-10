Kankakee golf carts (copy)

Vehicles pass as Brian Stevenson, of Stevenson Auto Sales, drives a golf cart near Kankakee’s Sunnyside Avenue this summer while on a tour with 6th Ward alderwoman Kelly Johnson, right, as part of the process to decide whether the Kankakee City Council will approve an ordinance allowing golf cart on city streets.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Golf carts may be the next thing on city streets as the alderman carrying this matter believes a “thumbs up” vote could come early in 2023.

Alderman David Crawford, R-3, said this week he anticipates bringing the matter to a Kankakee City Council vote and he believes he has enough votes for the ordinance to be adopted.

Crawford noted that he will include a two-year sunset clause in the ordinance, meaning the matter would need to be revisited at that point. If the city council has no problems with the law at that point, it would be voted into place.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

