...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds up to 30 kt, significant waves
up to 9 ft, and occasional waves up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 3
Gold Star Gym's Saul Perez takes a jab at Chicago Heights Boxing's Manny Ponce in their bout Saturday during Gold Star Gym's inaugural John E. Gerard Boxing Showcase held at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter.
Gold Star Gym's Saul Perez takes a jab at Chicago Heights Boxing's Manny Ponce in their bout Saturday during Gold Star Gym's inaugural John E. Gerard Boxing Showcase held at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter.
BRADLEY — No punches were pulled this weekend as Bradley-based Gold Star Gym hosted the inaugural John E. Gerard Boxing Showcase in Kankakee.
The event was held in honor of the late Kankakee Deputy Police Chief John Gerard, who founded Gold Star Gym and taught boxing in his garage on Kankakee’s west side as way to connect with kids in the community.
Hosted by the former chief’s son, David Gerard, who has taken over the gym to carry on his father’s boxing legacy, the day slated 15 bouts between U.S.A. Boxing licensed athletes from 10 different gyms in the Chicagoland area Saturday at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter.
The showcase doubled as a fundraising effort in helping the gym with purchasing new equipment and building up entry fee funds for its young boxers.
While boxing was the featured attraction of the event, the sport is only a small part of what Gold Star Gym provides for area youth as well as adults.
“[John] loved boxing. He used boxing as a way to reach kids, and we are doing the same with it,” David said. “This is a place where kids can learn discipline, teamwork, accountability. It’s also a place where kids can come and be safe.”
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.