BRADLEY — No punches were pulled this weekend as Bradley-based Gold Star Gym hosted the inaugural John E. Gerard Boxing Showcase in Kankakee.

The event was held in honor of the late Kankakee Deputy Police Chief John Gerard, who founded Gold Star Gym and taught boxing in his garage on Kankakee’s west side as way to connect with kids in the community.

Hosted by the former chief’s son, David Gerard, who has taken over the gym to carry on his father’s boxing legacy, the day slated 15 bouts between U.S.A. Boxing licensed athletes from 10 different gyms in the Chicagoland area Saturday at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter.

