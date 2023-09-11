At 2 p.m. Sunday at the Watseka American Legion, 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka, the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument committee is hosting the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future monument. All are invited to attend alongside members of area American Legions and VFWs as they celebrate progress in bringing the memorial to Illinois through the Woody Williams Foundation’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument program.

The Watseka-based committee is fundraising the suggested $100,000 for the project that intends to honor Gold Star Families, which are the immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

To donate to the Watseka monument effort, go to woodywilliams.org/monuments/watseka-il.html. For questions, email watsekagoldstarmemorial@gmail.com, or call 815-671-5494.

