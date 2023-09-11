Woody Williams, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, salutes through the soldier silhouette in a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument before his passing last June. His legacy, the Woody Williams Foundation, is heavily involved in the establishment of the monuments all over the country, with fundraising for one at Watseka’s Legion Park underway.
Woody Williams, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, salutes through the soldier silhouette in a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument before his passing last June. His legacy, the Woody Williams Foundation, is heavily involved in the establishment of the monuments all over the country, with fundraising for one at Watseka’s Legion Park underway.
Each Gold Star Families Memorial Monument features an explanation marker which serves to educate visitors about the monument's design features and meaning.
At 2 p.m. Sunday at the Watseka American Legion, 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka, the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument committee is hosting the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future monument. All are invited to attend alongside members of area American Legions and VFWs as they celebrate progress in bringing the memorial to Illinois through the Woody Williams Foundation’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument program.
The Watseka-based committee is fundraising the suggested $100,000 for the project that intends to honor Gold Star Families, which are the immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.