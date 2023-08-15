A Gold Star Families Bike & Jeep Run will be held Sept. 9 through Iroquois County to fundraise for the memorial monument planned for Watseka American Legion Post 23.

The Watseka-based committee is fundraising the suggested $100,000 for the project’s planned Watseka Legion Park site through the Woody Williams Foundation’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument program.

Sign up begins at 10 a.m. at The Crossroads Cantina at 122 N. Central St. in Gilman, with the run starting at noon. The cost is $20 per person.

