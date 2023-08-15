Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments are a two-sided tribute made of black granite. One side bears the words: Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom. On the other side of the monument, there are scenes etched on each of the four panels: Homeland, Family, Patriot and Sacrifice.
{span}Woody Williams, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, salutes through the soldier silhouette in a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument before his passing last June. His legacy, the{span} Woody Williams Foundation, is heavily involved in the establishment of the monuments all over the country, with fundraising for one at Watseka’s Legion Park underway.{/span}{/span}
Woody Williams Foundation
Sign up begins at 10 a.m. at The Crossroads Cantina at 122 N. Central St. in Gilman, with the run starting at noon. The cost is $20 per person.
Stops include Crossroads Cantina, Mugshots in Ashkum, Barnyard Tap in Martinton, Beaverville Pub and The Hideout in Beaverville, Iroquois Cafe in Iroquois and ends at Silo Pub in Watseka. There will be 50/50 and basket raffles at each stop.
The fundraising effort intends to honor Gold Star Families, which are the immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.
The committee will also be at the Watseka Family Festival on Aug. 24-26 at Legion Park to take donations and raise awareness.