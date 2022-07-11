BRADLEY — Hedgehogs and hedgehog lovers from around the country descended upon Bradley this past weekend for a pretty “wild” event — a national hedgehog show and conference aptly titled Go Hog Wild.
More than 40 people and about 30 hedgehogs attended, and the Hedgehog Welfare Society facilitated four pre-arranged adoptions.
Dawn “The Hedgehog Lady” Wrobel, author of a best-selling hedgehog care book, hosted the event at the Quality Inn & Suites.
Wrobel, of Green Garden Township in Will County, taught geography courses at Kankakee Community College before retiring this past spring.
She is also a member of the Kankakee Community Arts Council, which sponsored a hedgehog coloring competition as part of the 2022 conference.
The first Go Hog Wild was held in September 1995, with the 25th anniversary event planned for 2020. However, it was postponed two years because of the pandemic.
This was the fifth national event Wrobel has hosted and the first to come to Bradley.
The weekend’s activities included a conformation show and an agility competition called IHOG (International Hedgehog Olympic Gym-Bar-E), along with educational presentations, a costume contest and a “hedgehogs in hats” contest.
The conformation show was judged according to International Hedgehog Association rules, with classes divided into color categories.
Color classes included: pinto, standard coat, apricot, snowflake, white, albino, and any other color. Similar to a dog or cat show, a “best of show” award was also given.
IHOG featured small hurdles, obstacles and running activities designed to let the hedgehogs express their natural agility. Winners were given gold, silver and bronze medals.
Wrobel noted the purpose of IHOG is to encourage people to be more active with their pets, which can bring out the animals’ personalities and enrich their lives.
“Two of my friends and I developed [IHOG] because a lot of people were keeping their hedgehogs in these 10-gallon aquariums,” she said. “Hedgehogs can run two miles a night. They don’t get enough exercise if you have them in a small space, especially with no wheel [for them to run on].”
The event raised money for its co-sponsor, the Hedgehog Welfare Society. A silent auction brought in at least $375 for the nonprofit, which has board members across five states.
Wrobel said people traveled from states as far as Texas and Nebraska to attend the event, and a few came from Canada. In the past, attendees have come from the United Kingdom.
This year, a documentary crew filmed the agility competition and Wrobel was interviewed for a hedgehog feature in a Croatian nature series.
Wrobel said past national events have drawn hundreds of humans and as many as 100 hedgehogs, but the pandemic and increased travel costs likely deterred some from making the trip.
Though this event was smaller, Wrobel said she was happy that everyone seemed to be having a good time and that the community was so welcoming.
While the national event rotates to different states, Wrobel noted she would consider hosting smaller hedgehog events in Bradley in the future.
“I have fallen in love with hedgehogs”
Attending their first ever hedgehog event were Holly and Larry Durst, of Columbus, Ohio.
The Dursts brought their hedgehog, Hot Rod, named for his love of pushing around Hot Wheels toy cars.
“I have fallen in love with hedgehogs,” Holly said. “He just turned a year old, and I’ve had him since he was 12 weeks. I can’t imagine not having a hedgehog now.”
Hot Rod was dressed as a wrestler inside a tiny WWE ring fighting a Hulk Hogan action figure for the costume contest.
Holly said she loves animals, but unfortunately, Larry is allergic to dogs and cats. The family has had every sort of pet from birds, lizards and snakes to hairless guinea pigs.
Hot Rod is their first hedgehog. They have come to adore him so much, they are researching becoming hedgehog breeders.
“People fall in love first because they are so cute and unique, but they have a very interesting personality,” Holly added. “It doesn’t matter which one you meet, every hedgehog has their own personality.”
Larry demonstrates Holly’s point by pulling up a cellphone video of Hot Rod. Wandering among his many toys, Hot Rod goes for his favorite — a cardboard toilet paper tube he seems to enjoy sticking his face in and carrying around.
Deb and Ron Hack, of Milwaukee, have kept hedgehogs for 15 years and attended several past hedgehog events.
Their hedgehog Lenny was dressed as a Green Bay Packer with a cheese-head block for the costume contest, while Lulu sat in a cardboard popcorn container, nestled among cotton balls disguised as popcorn.
“It’s just fun to get together with people who have the same interests, and you get a lot of good information,” Deb said. “And it’s just kind of fun to see all the hedgehogs.”
Deb offered advice for potential hedgehog owners: “Be very sure that you can handle it.”
“They are not all lovey dovey,” she said. “Sometimes, they need a little work. They can be quilly. So you just need to spend some time with them. That’s the same with any pet.”
Want a hedgehog?
Wrobel noted that she spent several months doing research before getting her first hedgehog.
Once she got acquainted with the animals, she was “hooked” and eventually got into breeding hedgehogs, educating on hedgehog care, and helping with hedgehog events.
She cautions anyone who might be interested in hedgehog ownership to thoroughly research their care beforehand.
“Every time a cute hedgehog commercial comes out or another Sonic movie, a lot of people get them as pets and then decide it’s not the pet for them,” she said.
Generally, Wrobel does not think they make good children’s pets or classroom pets.
As nocturnal animals, hedgehogs are primarily active at night. They can run four miles or more per night on their wheels, similar to hamsters.
Hedgehogs have a lifespan of three to five years, though some have been known to live longer. One pet this weekend was 8 years old.
Wrobel noted that veterinary bills for hedgehogs can be as expensive as owning a dog or cat, and they require a veterinarian who treats exotic pets.
Hedgehog rescue
Deb Weaver, of Milwaukee, president of the Hedgehog Welfare Society, said the rescue places between 350 and 450 hedgehogs for adoption per year, but it still has more animals in its care than potential adopters.
Lacking a brick-and-mortar location, rescue volunteers have “adoption sites” at their homes where they take in needy hedgehogs, with many animals living out the remainder of their lives there.
Weaver noted the Chicago-area site has taken in 40 this year. Most are in need of medical attention, belonged to a child that no longer wants them or have been abandoned.
“A lot of new owners attend these events, so it is a good way to expand everybody’s knowledge,” she noted.
Presentations this weekend included talks on the latest in hedgehog research, hedgehog nutrition and establishing a rescue.
Those needing to relinquish a hedgehog, or those interested in hedgehog adoption, can visit hedgehogwelfare.org.
