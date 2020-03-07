Glo Bingo is not your Grandma’s bingo, says event organizers.
An event for those 18 and older, KC-CASA will host Glo Bingo on Friday, March 27, at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 213 W 4000 South, Kankakee. It will be an evening of high energy, loud music, black lights, raffles and more. A cash bar and food will be available for purchase.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo starts 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include six bingo cards, glow hat, and bingo dauber. Tickets are available online at kc-casa.org/events or you may purchase tickets by calling 815-932-7273.
All proceeds raised will aid in the organization’s efforts to support survivors of sexual harm in our community. If you can’t make the event but would still like to support the organization’s fundraiser, you can make a donation or sponsor the event. To do so, call Shlinda at 815-932-7273 ext. 210 or strudeau@kc-casa.org.
