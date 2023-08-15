Over 300 bags filled with school supplies, 60 backpacks and lots of smiles were handed out Saturday afternoon during the sixth annual Community School Supply Giveaway hosted by Still I Rise, a Kankakee-based nonprofit organization.

The grounds of 5 Star Wings at 125 W. Station St. in downtown Kankakee were transformed into a fair with a DJ, a bounce house, free school supplies and other giveaways, informational booths and vendors.

Smoke billowed from the barbecue grill as 5 Star Wings owner Troy Clark supplied free food to attendees.

