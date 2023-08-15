Volunteer J. Hunt Sr., of Kankakee, helps a child pick out a bag of school supplies Saturday during the sixth annual Community School Supply Giveaway hosted by local nonprofit Still I Rise at 5 Star Wings in downtown Kankakee. More than 300 supply bags and 60 backpacks were handed out to area children ahead of the start of the school year.
Kids play in a bounce slide Saturday during the sixth annual Community School Supply Giveaway hosted by local nonprofit Still I Rise at 5 Star Wings in downtown Kankakee. The event featured kids games and informational booths along with the giveaways. For more photos, see page A3.
Troy Clark, owner-operator of 5 Star Wings, provides free food Saturday during the sixth annual Community School Supply Giveaway hosted by local nonprofit Still I Rise at 5 Star Wings in downtown Kankakee. The event featured kids games and informational booths along with the giveaway of 60 backpacks and more than 300 bags of school supplies.
Snack booths, vendors and kids activities fill the parking lot Saturday during the sixth annual Community School Supply Giveaway hosted by local nonprofit Still I Rise at 5 Star Wings in downtown Kankakee. The event gave away more than 300 bags of school supplies and 60 backpacks to area children ahead of the first day of school.
Over 300 bags filled with school supplies, 60 backpacks and lots of smiles were handed out Saturday afternoon during the sixth annual Community School Supply Giveaway hosted by Still I Rise, a Kankakee-based nonprofit organization.
The grounds of 5 Star Wings at 125 W. Station St. in downtown Kankakee were transformed into a fair with a DJ, a bounce house, free school supplies and other giveaways, informational booths and vendors.
Smoke billowed from the barbecue grill as 5 Star Wings owner Troy Clark supplied free food to attendees.
Still I Rise Executive Director Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson said the turnout and community support was amazing this year.
Eldridge-Robinson also provided a copy of her newly released book, “Teens’ Basic Guide to Starting A Business,” to any teens in attendance.
For more information on Still I Rise and its events, programs and services, go to still-irise.org.