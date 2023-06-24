Christmas in July Tree

Artist Drew Carriker created a patriotic decoration titled Christmas in July Tree. 

 Photo provided/Drew Carriker

Daily Journal staff report

While there are differing theories to the origin of Christmas in July, it has a new artistic meaning to Drew Carriker.

The Gilman resident, who typically uses his art skills to create sculptures of all kinds, has channeled his patriotism toward a project he’s deemed the Christmas in July Tree. This was created as both a way to honor the concept of Christmas in July and to celebrate the Fourth of July.

