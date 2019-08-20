The Gift of God Street Church has been recognized as the recipient of the 2019 AMITA Health Kankakee Inspire Award for Community Service.
The award was presented at a celebration last week. It was accepted by the Rev. Ed "Street Ed'' Kannapel. Kanappel founded the church in 2008. Located on Fifth Avenue in Kankakee, the site serves as a nonprofit overnight men's shelter, rescue mission and daily meal center that helps more than 200 people annually,
The Inspire Award is presented annually and honors a community organization exemplifying the mission and values of AMITA Health, celebrating inspirational leadership and advancing the health and well-being of the community.
Gift of God Street Church is a most worthy recipient, said Chris Shride, president and CEO of AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
“Our 2019 Inspire Award honors Gift of God Street Church for their tireless work in caring for those most in need, including area residents who are disabled, confused, addicted or displaced following a discharge from hospital or custody,” Shride said.
“Not only does this valuable organization supply much-needed meals, shelter and clothing, but, just as importantly, they provide hope through their faith and service.”
Kanappel, a man known for his humble nature, expressed gratitude in his remarks.
“We are honored to accept this award in recognition of the work of the many people who serve at the Gift of God Street Church,” he said.
The organization does not accept government assistance, relying solely on donations by friends and supporters.
Gift of God Street Ministries recently began a drive to establish a women and children's shelter in Kankakee County. In an advertisement that appeared in the Daily Journal last weekend, the organization pointed to the lack of such a shelter and its hope to raise about $300,000 to establish one. The donation of a building or money to secure one is being sought.
"We are getting an enormous amount of calls from the police, hospitals and social workers looking for [a] women's shelter,'' the ad read. "We reluctantly have to say, 'no.' We are looking for a building. Winter is coming soon! This is an emergency?''
Anyone interested in providing help can call 815-507-6603 or visit the current men's shelter at 660 N. Fifth Ave. in Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!