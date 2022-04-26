BRADLEY — Bradley has a $16 million budget surplus and as the Bradley Village Board approved the $22 million Fiscal Year 2023 budget, it announced each village household — whether renter- or owner-occupied — will receive a gift card worth up to $120 early next year.
Some two years ago, Bradley approved a plan to annually rebate the village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill. This plan remains in effect as well.
“We are giving money right back to residents,” Mayor Mike Watson said after Monday’s village board meeting. “We want to make the village of Bradley the place to live and to buy.”
Bradley’s Finance Director Rob Romo said the gift cards would likely be mailed to residents by March 2023. The rebate will be based on how long the resident lived in Bradley for the 2022 calendar year.
If those in the residence lived within the village the entire year, they will receive $120 — or $10 per month. In all, some $600,000 of gift cards will be distributed.
A rebate on the village’s portion of the tax bill does not impact the tax collection for other taxing bodies such as the school districts.
The gift card would be less for those who resided within the city limits for less than the entire year.
Watson said he is hoping both rebate programs continue well into the future.
During a short presentation regarding the budget, Romo noted the village had been operating in deficit spending until FY 2019 when a balance of $16,694 was realized. Since that point, the village has been operating with surplus budgets, including $5.6 million for the fiscal year ending April 30.
The 2023 budget is projected to a have a general fund surplus of $3.2 million.
Much of the success of the past budgets can be attributed to shoppers visiting Bradley-based stores such as Lowe’s Hardware, Menard’s, Meijer, Walmart and dozens of other retailers.
Bradley is the region’s undisputed retail hub and Romo noted the new budget year could see sales tax revenues of $13 million, which would actually be down slightly from the projected $13.3 million from this current budget year.
The village has plans to put its fiscal resources to work. Among the landing spots for its revenues will be:
• $5.2 million for road, alley and sidewalk repair.
• $3.1 million in building and property improvements, including the new community center at 428 W. Broadway St., and fire station, 1690 Newtowne Drive.
• $2.1 million for park improvements, including $1.2 million for Lil’s Park and a $70,000 for a dog park.
• $1 million for streetscape work along Illinois 50 from Armour Road and Liberty Street.
“We are making Bradley a better place to live,” Romo said.
The village has also earmarked $621,000 for six new Chevy Tahoes for the police department, a fire ambulance and a Ford Explorer for code enforcement. The administration is also dedicating $1.6 million for stormwater maintenance program for central and west Bradley, most notably for the Blatt subdivision.
The board will likely have its second and final reading of the budget at its May 9 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.