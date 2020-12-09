People came early and often to area tree farms this Christmas season to find that perfect live Christmas tree to carry on a tradition or to start a new one.
Both Cupola House Tree Farm in Bourbonnais and Tammen Treeberry Farm have had to place “sold out” signs for this Christmas season, but Bengston Christmas Tree Farm in Manteno still has a large number of trees to cut for Christmas.
“At some point you have to stop, or you won’t have any trees for the next year,” said Becky Tammen, co-owner of Tammen Treeberry Farm.
As more people are planning to stay home for the holidays with smaller celebrations, it has driven up the demand for real Christmas trees, according to an article by the New York Times. They’re seeking joy during the COVID pandemic, it proposed.
“It’s a real thing for sure,” said Ben Keller, co-owner of Cupola House. “I don’t know if I could [put a percentage on the increase]. The shortage is real. … We’ve got to close.”
Tuesday was the last day Cupola House was open to the public to cut down a tree this season. Tammen Berry also closed this week as inventory was dwindling.
“We sold more this year, and I was expecting to sell fewer,” said co-owner Bruce Tammen.
He said COVID had an impact.
“That’s part of it, I guess,” Bruce Tammen said. “We had customers that were new to us and customers that had never cut their own trees before.”
Keller could only say that they saw a lot of customers come to the farm seeking a real tree.
“People came early and people came from all over,” Keller said.
“We saw most of the old faces from years past, plus plenty of new faces. Half their face anyway,” he said, referring to customers following COVID-19 guidelines of mask usage.
Cupola House has 30 acres of trees, and Keller said he usually gets about 1,000 trees per acre. Trees available to cut went fast.
“There’s more and more people wanting real trees than ever before,” Keller said. “I’ve read where there’s an increase across the country of more people wanting real trees. … Some farms have closed. One over in Indiana closed and one up north closed. We absorbed a lot of new customers.”
Keller said people told them how satisfying their experience was at Cupola.
“Everyone needed it more this year,” he said. “Never have people been so joyful and abundant. We kept up really well, not just with trees but with all the things we make. I’m really proud of my family for working hard together. Thinking of the joy of all the families that came here and imagining all the homes decked with real trees, wreaths and evergreens, makes the hard work worth it.
“For many people this year, it was their first real tree. The increased popularity of tree farms seems like a real nationwide phenomena, but at the same time every year we get better at tree production and this year the trees grew very well. We also made way more wreaths, porch pots, arrangements, bundles of evergreen boughs, all of which sold like hot cakes.”
Becky Tammen said they had a real good season on the 150-acre farm.
“I kind of heard because of COVID that maybe families wanted to do more of the family thing, and that’s one of things you can still do as a family,” she said. “We already surpassed what we did last year for the entire season.”
Tammen said the process usually starts before December.
“We start the Thanksgiving weekend, and we usually go through the first two weekends into December,” she said. “It depends on how the weather was for the year. It was good this year.
“The larger needle trees grow about a foot a year — your white pines and Scotch pines. Firs take a lot longer. The firs are still what a lot of people want.”
Bengston Tree Farm is at 10919 W. Wilmington Road, 3 miles west of the 327 interchange on Interstate 57 at the intersection of LaGrange Road.
Jeremy Bengston with Bengston Christmas Tree Farm said there’s been a resurgence in family traditions.
“It seemed like it was dying a few years ago, and now it’s nostalgic,” he said.
Bengston Tree Farm was closed for the 2017 and 2018 season, so they have an abundance of trees still.
“We have thousands,” Bengston said. “In the 4- to 9-foot range, we have about 4,000 trees.”
Bengston said he wasn’t surprised when he heard the other tree farms closed early.
“I thought that might happen,” he said. “People have rolled in saying other places were closing.”
Both Cupola House and Tammen Treeberry farms said they’ll be ready next season.
“Quality is a priority for us, so now is about the time we need to close for the season,” Keller said. “We prefer to let our trees grow until they are ready, and by closing now we will have plenty for next year. Luckily most people have their tree by now, and those that don’t still have options elsewhere.”
