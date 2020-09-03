MOMENCE — There will be a back-to-school giveaway and health fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5, at First United Methodist Church, 111 W. 4th St., Momence.
The event is presented by Hispanic Ministry Nueva, Jerusalem United Methodist Church and Hippocrates Medical Clinic.
For more information, call 815-216-3446.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!