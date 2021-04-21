United Way is launching a new fundraiser called the United Way ANY-K. Participants can get outside and get active while raising money for local services. Individuals can participate alone, with family and friends, or as a corporate team. To register, visit bit.ly/UWAny-K.
The ANY-K event will run from April 30 to May 2 at participating parks in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. These parks will have a designated route marked off with helpful and educational signs. Participants can walk through and learn about United Way’s local efforts, according to event organizers.
The following parks will be included:
• Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais
• Cobb Park, 1002 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee
• Legacy Park, on William Avenue in Manteno
• Lake View Park, located off of Route 24 by the Dralle dealership
• Durham Park, 619 W. Lincoln Ave., Onarga
• Haun Park, 1219 C.R. 1700 E, Gilman
Even before the pandemic, a United Way of Illinois ALICE report indicated that 1 in 3 households in Kankakee and Iroquois counties were unable to afford necessities or handle an unexpected expense, according to a press release. All funds raised during the upcoming event will help provide food, rental assistance, mental health services, early learning, and other critical resources to residents in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
For more information, contact Executive Director Kerstin Rust by email at kerstin@myunitedway.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.