Joe Franco is the first ever recipient of the IMPACT Award of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, designed to honor and celebrate the investment of time, treasure and talent to the community over the course of time.

In front of an audience of 100 people at the annual meeting of the alliance, which was held Thursday morning at the Weber Leadership Center on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, Franco was given the award.

He was being honored for a lifetime of achievement that included the creation of a unified Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce; founding independent medical labs in Kankakee County and other sites in Illinois; transforming the skyline of Kankakee by developing buildings such as the downtown Executive Centre; and pulling together economic development efforts into a single public entity — the Economic Alliance.

