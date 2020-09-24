BOURBONNAIS — Village officials have adopted a resolution to fund its portion of work on the proposed Armour Road bridge replacement.
The Illinois Department of Transportation reconstruction project is slated to begin in 2021. Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said IDOT has not let bids out on the project.
According to the resolution, the village will pay $163,000 for roadway lighting, modify traffic signals at Washington Avenue and Mooney Drive, and extend sidewalk and construct ADA ramps.
Mayor Paul Schore said the bridge will remain open during construction with a lane of traffic in both directions.
In preparation for the project, Bourbonnais repaved Mooney Drive as drivers would use the road to detour over to North Street during the bridge project.
It will be the third bridge IDOT has replaced in the village in the last three years.
Construction continues on the Larry Power Road bridge. Van Mill said IDOT told village officials the road should be open for traffic early winter. There would still be work needing to be completed in the spring.
Last year, St. George Road bridge was replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!