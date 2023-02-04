KANKAKEE — From her perch in the seat inside the cab of the end loader Yuliana Gaytan often operates for the Kankakee Department of Public Works crew, she has a much different view of the community.

She notices everything.

Her perspective is not only shaped by the high-above view she has as she travels through the streets and alleys, but it is also shaped by the journey she has taken to wind up behind the wheel as a heavy equipment operator.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you