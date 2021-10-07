The roller coaster ride of gas prices in Illinois is on the upswing again after a few weeks of falling or steady prices.
Gas prices at the pump in Illinois were averaging $3.32 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,378 stations in the state.
Gas prices are 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand a whopping $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“We’ve seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy in a news release.
“With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we’re not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks.”
Locally, prices at the pump ranged from $3.37 to $3.55 per gallon in Kankakee on Wednesday, $3.32 to $3.55 per gallon in Bourbonnais, $3.37 to $3.55 per gallon in Bradley, $3.31 to $3.45 per gallon in Manteno, and $3.25 to $3.45 per gallon in Watseka.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Illinois was priced at $2.87 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon.
According to a reuters.com report on Wednesday, U.S. crude prices climbed to $79.78 per barrel, the highest since November 2014, before retreating to $77.43 per barrel for a daily decline of $1.50 or 1.9 percent.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.18 per gallon on Monday, according to gasbuddy.com. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.
