For the second straight week, gas prices have decreased in Illinois. Industry experts say the trend of lower prices could continue through December.
As of Monday, gas prices had fallen 3.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.49 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy.com. Prices decreased by 2 cents per gallon the previous week.
Gas prices in Illinois are 5.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.32 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to Gasbuddy.com. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.34 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 6.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.19 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The downturn in average gas prices continued to gain momentum last week as oil prices remained at a hefty discount,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “This is largely due to continued anxiety over the omicron variant and because some countries have begun issuing lockdowns, keeping motorists in some countries from consuming as much fuel.”
Gas prices in Kankakee on Tuesday ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.59 per gallon on gasbuddy.com. In Bradley, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.55 per gallon. In Bourbonnais, prices ranged from $3.35 to $3.47 per gallon.
In Manteno, prices were $3.48 to $3.49 per gallon; and in Watseka, it ranged from $3.35 to $3.39 per gallon.
“While the Great Lakes region, the fastest to see prices respond to market fluctuations, is seeing hefty monthly declines approaching 30 cents per gallon, much of the rest of the country is lagging behind,” DeHann said. “But, we will see precipitous declines in the next week or two as stations continue to sell through higher-priced inventory before slowly lowering their prices.
“It’s not impossible given the conditions that price wars, where stations lower their price significantly, could emerge as stations now have considerable room to lower prices,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.