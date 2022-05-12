KANKAKEE — Some Kankakee area drivers got a brief respite from high gas prices on Wednesday courtesy of a political organization that wanted to send a message to President Joe Biden.
As Biden was en route to Kankakee to visit Jeff O’Connor’s farm just outside the city, Americans for Prosperity, a Libertarian conservative political advocacy group, was sponsoring gas for just $2.38 per gallon at Mike’s Corner Shell in west Kankakee at the intersection of West Station and South Wall streets.
“I definitely appreciate it in these hard times,” said David Smith, of Kankakee, who was one of the first in line at 10 a.m. and was filling up his SUV. “The cost of everything is going up, so anytime you can catch a break I appreciate whatever the cause is.”
The cost of a gallon of gas was $4.79 per gallon before owner Alex Patel lowered the price by $2.41 a gallon, and the Americans for Prosperity were going to pay for the difference. The offer was from 10 a.m. to noon or 1,500 gallons, whichever comes first.
“We’re rolling the price back to what the average cost per gallon was when President Biden took office a little over a year ago,” said Jason Heffley, state director for Americans for Prosperity. “He’s here to talk about inflation and raise money with the governor [J.B. Pritzker], and we’re pointing out the impacts that his policies in Washington and, quite frankly, the doubling of the gas tax by the governor down in Springfield has had on the hardworking Kankakeeans and other Illinoisans.
“So we’re actually doing these events all over the country to raise awareness. It just so happened the President was coming to town.”
Heffley, of Springfield, said Biden’s policies are part of the reason why gas prices have skyrocketed.
“Absolutely,” he said. “The out of control spending, out of control regulating. It’s hard to imagine that to think the average price of gas was $2.38, what 15 months ago. ... The regulations the [administration] put on the production side of this, you can’t cut the supply and expect it not to raise the costs.”
The promotion was estimated to cost Americans for Prosperity $3,615 for the 1,500 gallons. The station quickly filled with vehicles, and those waiting in line on Wall Street stretched all the way back to Water Street.
“We just want to remind the public and help people out,” Heffley said. “We’ve heard the stories from around the country where single moms haven’t been able to fill up their gas tanks. We all feel this. It’s approaching the highest it’s ever been.”
Patel said the Americans for Prosperity contacted him on Tuesday about doing the promotion.
“We always need to support the people,” Patel said.
Janay Barnett, of Bourbonnais, said it was awesome to be able to fill up her car at such a low price.
“It’s such a sense of relief because gas is just so expensive,” she said. “You know, a lot of times I only put $10 and $15 in my tank and that really only gets me to and from work and then the next day I have to put more gas in so it’s definitely beneficial. We really appreciate it.”
Barnett works as a mental health technician at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, and she heard about the promotion from her coworkers. She’s just glad to be able to save at the pump.
“We’re struggling Americans,” she said. “It’s hard for us. I understand [Biden] is trying to make it easier, but to me, it just seems like it’s getting harder.”
Ruby Morrow, of Kankakee, hopes the promotion will work in lowering the price of a gallon of gas as she filled up her vehicle.
“It’s almost tripling what it used to cost,” she said. “Today’s price of living, they definitely separate the rich from the poor. I’m declaring poor. There is no middle class anymore.”
