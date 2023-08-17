KANKAKEE — The Gas Depot station in east Kankakee had its conditional use permit needed to sell alcohol put on ice Tuesday by the Kankakee Planning Board.

The request was the second permit sought for alcohol sales at the board’s monthly meeting.

The board approved the request for a location along West Jeffery Street at a former convenience store site, but the request for the Gas Depot location — owned by Narinder Kaur, of Chicago — failed to even make it to a vote.

Recommended for you