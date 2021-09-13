An early Sunday morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 38-year-old Gardner man.
A motorcycle was found in a grassy area off Berta Road south of Spring Road in Grundy County. According to a preliminary investigation, it appears the driver was westbound approaching the curve when he failed to negotiate the curve and went through a ditch and into a large grass area.
The rider’s name is being withheld pending family notification.
The crash continues to be investigated by Grundy County Coroner John Callahan and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.
