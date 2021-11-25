KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Museum invites the public to the Gallery of Trees as they will be celebrating 43 years of this beloved local tradition. This year the museum will be filled with over 30 trees decorated by area nonprofit organizations. More than 3,000 visitors visit the museum in the month of December.
The Gallery of Trees begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, and is open throughout the entire month of December with the exception of Dec. 24, 25 and 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
There is a suggested donation of $2 per person. Additionally, on Friday, Dec. 17, the museum will remain open until 7 p.m. for the annual hot chocolate and ugly sweater event.
For more information, go to kankakeecountymuseum.com.
