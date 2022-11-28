...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Ornaments adorn trees at the Kankakee County Museum last week as the 44th annual Gallery of Trees prepares to welcome visitors on Thursday. This year’s theme is Holiday Traditions, and the trees’ decor are inspired by family traditions. The gallery will be open for viewing Dec. 1 through Dec. 30.
Christmas came early to the Kankakee County Museum, as the 44th annual Gallery of Trees is setup and ready to welcome visitors on Thursday.
This year’s theme is Holiday Traditions, and the trees’ decor are inspired by family traditions.
The gallery will be open for viewing Dec. 1 through Dec. 30.
The Gallery of Trees averages over 3,000 visitors every year, and this year the museum is filled with over 30 trees decorated by area nonprofit organizations.
Throughout the month of December — with the exception of Dec. 24, 25 and 31 — visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite tree. There is a suggested donation of $2 per person.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, go to kankakeecountymuseum.com.
History of St. Nicholas Day
At 3 p.m. Saturday, join the museum for a presentation regarding the history of St. Nicholas Day and some cultural traditions attached to it. This presentation and collaboration is by Maximiliaan Michels. The presentation is titled My Family Experience: Joining Saint Nicholas, Sinterklaas, Kristkindl and Santa Claus.
Ugly Sweater & Hot Chocolate Party
From 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16, the Kankakee County Historical Society will be hosting the museum’s annual ugly sweater and hot chocolate party. This year, the schedule of events will include a 5 p.m. book reading by local author and illustrator, Beth Swale, and a 7 p.m. live performance from the River Valley String Ensemble.
The reading of “The Big Hat Wise Man” will take place inside the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse. Attendees are invited to view the Gallery of Trees, enjoy a cup of hot cocoa, visit with Santa Clause and participate in the museum’s coloring contest.
