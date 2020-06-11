Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Though its planned Sporting Clays Clinic and gala have been postponed due to coronavirus-related restrictions, the Merchant Street Art Gallery Artists with Autism is pushing on with its Run for Autism 5K/2 mile walk.
Gerry and Judy Kilbride started the run 25 years ago to support those with autism, but the gallery took over the event in 2017 as a fundraiser for its programs. The event has traditionally been run on Father’s Day, but this year, because of the coronavirus, it will be done virtually. The event will be held from June 21 to July 6.
Runners and walkers will be able to do the 5K run or walk in a location of their choosing during the dates of the event. The runners will report their times to the gallery, which will record them. To participate, visit merchantstreetartgallery.org to register.
Those completing the run will receive a T-shirt with a design created by 10-year-old Izzabella Kaluzny from Coal City. She designed the winning logo for a gallery contest.
Also, for the fifth year, the gallery has painted and decorated benches with the gallery’s designs that will be available for sale to support the gallery. This fundraiser was an idea of Dondi Maricle and her husband, Al, who assembles all 12 benches from lumber. While Al is building benches, Dondi is gathering sponsors for the benches. Then 12 gallery artists take the benches and paint them. Each artist draws and paints the theme that is in their mind at the time. The artists for the benches range in age from 5 to 27 years old this year. The benches will be on display at the Kankakee Farmers Market June 13 and 20 for a silent auction.
Profits from the sale will benefit the gallery’s programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!