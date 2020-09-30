KANKAKEE — Two-term Kankakee 2nd Ward Alderwoman Stacy Gall was set to end her political career after eight years on the Kankakee City Council.
However, when the Kankakee City Clerk’s position became open as 20-year clerk Anjanita Dumas will not seek re-election, Gall stepped forward and has announced her candidacy for the office.
Gall, 41, a life-long Kankakeean and a 1997 graduate of Kankakee High School, said she was prepared to step away from elected office, but when Dumas decided not to seek another term, she felt the time was right to seek the position.
“My work is needed in the clerk’s office. I certainly have experience in local government, and I know there have been struggles in the clerk’s office” due to the budget cuts, she said. “I plan on being in this office every minute the office is open.”
Gall and her husband, Mike, have two daughters.
There has been discussion of changing the annual salary of the city clerk. A move to have wages increased for the mayor, clerk and council members had been placed on the previous city council agenda, but it was pulled off the agenda just before the Sept. 21 meeting. The clerk’s salary was to be increased from $43,212 to $50,000 — an increase of nearly 16 percent.
Gall said she is not in favor of any salary increase, especially at this time when unemployment is high and when people have been forced to deal with a pandemic.
The city clerk is largely the record-keeping office of city government. In addition to maintaining government meeting minutes, agendas and ordinances, resolutions and proclamations, the office also handles licensing for amusement machines, licensing for cigarette and tobacco products, licenses for coin-operated machines, as well as licenses for waste haulers, merchants and peddlers.
The office also maintains forms for those running for elected offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!