Herb Forkenbrock - BTPD board meeting

Herb Forkenbrock, leasee and operator of the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Diamond Point baseball complex, speaks about the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s funding involvement during the BTPD board meeting Monday night.

Daily Journal/

Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Like the outcome of any number of baseball games hosted at Diamond Point Park, the future of the heavily-debated, six-diamond complex is yet unknown.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District board meeting was held early this week before a standing-room-only crowd and the future of the complex was part of the discussion.

Besides Diamond Point, other topics discussed during public comment dealt with the future of Exploration Station … a children’s museum, the recent change in administration and several employees who have left.

