The impact of the coronavirus is not only affecting the living, but those who have passed away as well.
Because of mandated restrictions affecting the size of gatherings, the grieving process has been altered.
“We try to help families in any way we can, but we are limited by government mandates,” said Tim Gernon, president of Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes in Kankakee County.
“We will work through this one way or another,” he said. “We are hoping that in a couple weeks, things will begin to relax.”
But for now, wake services and funerals at funeral homes are going to be more than a little different. These events are basically limited to gatherings of 10 or fewer per restrictions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means funeral services will be family-only gatherings for the time being.
“This is a fluid situation,” noted Matt Baskerville, a spokesman for the National Funeral Director’s Association and the owner of Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Homes in Wilmington, Coal City, Gardner and Morris. “Things are not only changing day by day, but almost minute by minute.”
The businesses, he said, simply have no alternatives but to limit gatherings in an effort to protect families, as well as funeral home staff.
“We must comply with the federal government and the CDC. This is an attempt to keep families and personnel safe and healthy. These are difficult times. It’s very difficult to ask families to do this. ... This is about minimizing the spread of the virus.
“... We will get through this.”
Baskerville said some locations are offering visitations or services through web casts or alternatives such as Facebook Live so people can participate without actually being at the site.
Bill Cotter, owner of Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, said the United States in under germ warfare and drastic steps are needed to make sure the country is victorious.
“The less contact people have, the better,” he said. “If you can’t come to a visitation or funeral, send flowers or send a memorial ... This is all we can do right now. This is all new to us as well.”
Per the CDC and federal guidelines, Clancy-Gernon has posted a notice stating all gatherings of 10 or more will be canceled, and/or only conducted with a limit of 10 or fewer people. Viewings will only be conducted on bodies that have been embalmed and will only be permissive with 10 or fewer.
In addition, graveside services will be private and conducted with 10 or fewer people.
Gernon said memorial services can be planned for later dates to allow for larger gatherings once coronavirus concerns have passed.
“We’re working our way through this and giving the families what they need,” he said. “We try to help the families in any way we can, but we are limited by government mandates.”
Gernon and Cotter said while these are very concerning times, the community will get through this.
“Maybe in a couple weeks things will start to relax,” Gernon said.
Funeral homes, unlike many other businesses, simply cannot close their doors.
“But we have to be aware of the public good. ... We are in unchartered territory. We are all going to try to do what we can to best serve the people. These are extraordinary circumstances for all of us.”
