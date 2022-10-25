...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 35 kt and significant waves to 11 ft
occasionally to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 11 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
HERSCHER — With Veterans Day around the corner, the Herscher American Legion Auxiliary will host a steak dinner to raise funds for Honor Flight Chicago. In December, local volunteers will work with Wreaths Across America and Herscher cemeteries.
Honor Flight Chicago
From 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, the Herscher American Legion Auxiliary will host a steak dinner to raise funds for Honor Flight Chicago, which recognizes the bravery, determination and patriotism of America’s senior war veterans with an all-expense-paid trip for a day in Washington D.C.
The dinner is a $30 donation and includes live entertainment, basket raffles and more. The dinner includes steak, potato, baked beans, butter and rolls and dessert. There will be free hot dogs for kids.
Reservations are preferred. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Lori Teders at lmteders@hotmail.com or 815-955-3375.
Wreaths Across America
Local Wreaths Across America volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Pilot Cemetery and Trinity Lutheran Cemetery are honored this December as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 17. In preparation for this annual event, the Herscher American Legion Auxiliary and the Donald Wagner Family are currently seeking wreath sponsorships to honor every veteran at the rural Herscher cemeteries.
“Every $15 wreath sponsorship made is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, in a news release. “We are so grateful to the good people of this wonderful community for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
Last year, ceremonies were held across the country at more than 3,100 participating locations, placing 2.4 million wreaths for interred veterans.
Lori Teders, Director of Administration for Hoekstra Transportation, said Hoekstra will be sponsoring the truck that goes to Maine to pick up the wreaths for Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery “and now we are also bringing wreaths for our fallen heroes in the County West area.”
The goal is to place a live, balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every American veteran to remember their sacrifice, honor their service and teach the next generation about the value of freedom. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/IL0234P.
