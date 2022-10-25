Herscher American Legion - flags

Cemetery flag placements.

 Herscher American Legion Auxiliary/Facebook

HERSCHER — With Veterans Day around the corner, the Herscher American Legion Auxiliary will host a steak dinner to raise funds for Honor Flight Chicago. In December, local volunteers will work with Wreaths Across America and Herscher cemeteries.

Honor Flight Chicago

From 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, the Herscher American Legion Auxiliary will host a steak dinner to raise funds for Honor Flight Chicago, which recognizes the bravery, determination and patriotism of America’s senior war veterans with an all-expense-paid trip for a day in Washington D.C.

