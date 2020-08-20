BOURBONNAIS — On July 1, two old friends came up with an idea to raise money for funding police training for local agencies.
With some help from local law enforcement officers, Larry Shedwill and Tommy Wilson’s idea turned around in a month and raised $17,000. The money will be donated to the Eastern Illinois Chief Police Association for distribution to local agencies.
“I was at a gas station in Manteno and ran into Tommy,” Shedwill said. “We hadn’t seen each other in five or six years. We started talking about how tired we were of this anti-police and defunding police.”
Shedwill is president of the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club. Wilson is a member of the Time Bandits band, which provided entertainment at the fundraiser held Aug 1 at the club.
The club, band and Bordertown Guns sponsored the event which raised money through silent auctions, a raffle and food. The grand prize was a DPMS A-15 .233/5.56 rifle.
Shedwill addressed the incident at the heart of much of the recent unrest in regard to police — the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“I am not condoning what happened in Minnesota,” he said. “That was wrong.”
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died during an arrest on a charge of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.
A white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes. After Floyd’s death, protests against police violence toward black people quickly spread across the United States and internationally.
Chauvin and three other officers have been charged in Floyd’s death.
“People don’t know what all goes into law enforcement,” Shedwill said. “You’re training every single time you go out on patrol. You never know what to expect.”
He said the fundraiser was a way to back police, firefighters and others.
“We want to support the people who put their lives on the line every day,” Shedwill said. “It is not an easy job. In small communities, people need to stand by their convictions. Don’t be afraid to make your opinion known, regardless of what side you are on.”
One of the local law enforcement officials who helped Shedwill and Wilson was Lt. Robin Passwater with the Kankakee Police Department.
Passwater said Shedwill was pretty much the driving force behind the effort.
“For the club to raise that amount of money in a month by selling tickets for just $10 is shocking,” Passwater said.
“This really wasn’t a raffle for a gun,” he said. “It was a way for the local community to show its support for law enforcement and discontentment for the civil unrest that is occurring in some communities throughout our country.
“All of the area’s law enforcement offices appreciate the thought and effort that went into the event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!