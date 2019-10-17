The ninth annual Black Cat Bash — which is the annual benefit for the New Beginning for Cats organization in Bourbonnais — will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee Country Club.
Tickets still are available. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at the door or at the shelter, 7701 E. 3500 N. Road, Bourbonnais.
Katie Walker, the shelter manager, said the ticket includes a buffet-style dinner and desserts.
The shelter has been opened since 2005. The shelter has three building at its Bourbonnais location and also a location along Illinois 1 in Momence.
The three-building located in Bourbonnais offers a kitten nursery, a feral barn and a building for stray cats. The location can provide shelter for up to 190 cats.
The Momence location houses felines suffering from FIV (feline AIDS) and FeLuk (feline leukemia). There typically are 35 to 50 cats there.
"This event can help give these animals a second chance at life. We believe that every cat deserves a second chance at a new life," Walker said. "That's our motto."
Jim Rowe, Kankakee County state's attorney, will be the event's keynote speaker. He will discuss animal cruelty issues.
In addition to the dinner, the event will offer many live and silent auction packages.
The event's goal is to raise between $10,000 to $15,000. This event is the chief fundraiser for the organization.
