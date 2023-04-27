St. Anne third-grader Kendall Sparenberg kneads the fast-rising dough mixture created by her team Tuesday during the science portion of the I-KAN STEAM Challenge held at the Ashkum Early Literacy Center.
Iroquois West grade-schoolers Molly Cheney, left, Reed Goldenstein, right, and Bella Martinez inspect the fast-rising dough mixture they created Tuesday during the science portion of the I-KAN STEAM Challenge held at the Ashkum Early Literacy Center.
Manteno Elementary student Landon Sobodas got creative with a permanent marker after drawing the line on his team's fast-rising bread dough bag Tuesday during the science experiment portion of the I-KAN STEAM Challenge held at the Ashkum Early Literacy Center.
Chebanse Elementary student Charlie Cotter holds up the fast-rising dough mixture they created Tuesday during the science portion of the I-KAN STEAM Challenge held at the Ashkum Early Literacy Center. Participants had to correctly measure and mix the recipe in order to score in the science portion of the competition.
Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
More than 50 student teams from area third- through 12th-grade schools rolled into the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education’s STEAM Challenge this week to tackle questions and projects across those subjects.
The competitive event challenges students to apply their knowledge to develop their own ideas and creations in order to find a solution to a question within the STEAM concept.
The goal of this regional event is to encourage students to display their talents, work as a team and take pride in the outcome, according to a news release from I-KAN Regional Office of Education.
This year’s theme was “Food is Life,” and challenges included engineering a cooler from concept to design, experimenting with fast-rising bread dough, writing a menu and creating a brand for their product, as well as restaurant-based math.
The event runs across four days when a total of 15 third- and fourth-grade teams, 14 fifth- and sixth-grade teams, 18 seventh- and eighth-grade teams and five high school teams will participate.
The nearly annual event, returning this year after a COVID hiatus, is a favorite among teachers and students, said Patty High, assistant regional superintendent for Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education.
“It’s important that all of our students come together and have a fun day,” High said. “It’s a great experience for the kids.”
