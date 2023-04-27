Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

More than 50 student teams from area third- through 12th-grade schools rolled into the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education’s STEAM Challenge this week to tackle questions and projects across those subjects.

The competitive event challenges students to apply their knowledge to develop their own ideas and creations in order to find a solution to a question within the STEAM concept.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

