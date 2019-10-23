A countywide full-scale disaster drill will take place from 6:45 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The public should be aware that this is a simulated exercise that might appear real and will result in increased emergency personnel presence during this time period.
The exercise will involve a collaborative response from fire, EMS and law enforcement, Riverside Medical Center and AMITA St. Mary’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!