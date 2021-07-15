CHICAGO – The Illini/Saluki state-supported Amtrak trains will resume full service on July 19, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
Service levels have been reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amtrak will be adding Train 391 on the Saluki line from Chicago arriving daily in Kankakee at approximately 9:21 a.m. and Train 392 on the Illini line from Carbondale stopping in Kankakee at approximately 8 p.m.
Once the full schedule resumes, there will be three daily roundtrips between Chicago and Carbondale, including the Amtrak national City of New Orleans train.
The Lincoln Service and Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr will also resume full service.
The following services will also be fully restored:
Lincoln Service, between Chicago and St. Louis, with intermediate stops, including Normal and Springfield
• Trains 301 and 305 departing from Chicago
• Trains 302 and 304 departing from St. Louis
Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr, between Chicago and Quincy, with intermediate stops, including Macomb and Galesburg
• Trains 381 departing from Chicago and 382 departing from Quincy
Illini/Saluki Line, between Chicago and Carbondale, with intermediate stops, including Champaign
• Trains 391 departing from Chicago and 392 departing from Carbondale
Tickets for Amtrak trains can be purchased at amtrak.com/midwest.
