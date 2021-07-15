Amtrak
AP Photo

CHICAGO – The Illini/Saluki state-supported Amtrak trains will resume full service on July 19, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Service levels have been reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amtrak will be adding Train 391 on the Saluki line from Chicago arriving daily in Kankakee at approximately 9:21 a.m. and Train 392 on the Illini line from Carbondale stopping in Kankakee at approximately 8 p.m.

Once the full schedule resumes, there will be three daily roundtrips between Chicago and Carbondale, including the Amtrak national City of New Orleans train.

The Lincoln Service and Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr will also resume full service.

The following services will also be fully restored:

Lincoln Service, between Chicago and St. Louis, with intermediate stops, including Normal and Springfield

• Trains 301 and 305 departing from Chicago

• Trains 302 and 304 departing from St. Louis

Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr, between Chicago and Quincy, with intermediate stops, including Macomb and Galesburg

• Trains 381 departing from Chicago and 382 departing from Quincy

Illini/Saluki Line, between Chicago and Carbondale, with intermediate stops, including Champaign

• Trains 391 departing from Chicago and 392 departing from Carbondale

Tickets for Amtrak trains can be purchased at amtrak.com/midwest.