BOURBONNAIS — Melanie Devore is in the business of helping brides find that perfect gown.
She’s wearing two hats these days.
The owner of Bliss Bridal and Prom, 165 E. Bethel Drive, Bourbonnais, has also become a helper to Santa Claus as her business has been transformed into an annex to the North Pole these days.
She has placed a special Santa’s mailbox at the entrance of her store where she is collecting children’s letters and acting in full accordance with the bylaws of being a helper to the North Pole-based headquarters of Santa Claus, she is making sure all letters are answered and returned.
In the first week the mailbox was set up by another of Santa’s helpers — this one being Melanie’s husband, Casey — more than 250 letters had been placed in the mailbox as of early Wednesday.
Melanie’s fingers are starting to get cramps from all the writing she has done this past week in crafting response letters for jolly ol’ St. Nick.
The mailbox program started late into the 2019 Christmas season. But this year, the box was set out the Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving. It has been a site of nearly constant visits ever since.
And Melanie, 33, of Limestone, is loving every minute of it, despite the pain in her right hand.
“I think I’m getting more out this than the children are,” she said of a blustery Monday afternoon. “I’m really enjoying myself. This is our slow season anyway.”
Actually, all of 2020 could be characterized as a “slow season.” What started out as a year of great potential, quickly faded into a year of financial struggle as weddings, proms and nearly any event one could think of where a special dress would be needed have been put on hold.
“This was going to be our best year ever. It would have been record breaking,” she said, based on events which had already been set.
LETTERS HIT HOME
Everyone is all too familiar with what transpired in March and what has basically been the situation since. In-person meetings have become Zoom conferences and events — including weddings and proms — have been pushed back.
But that fact hasn’t canceled Melanie’s Santa mailbox program.
The Santa program is rather basic. A letter is placed in the mailbox by a youngster. In the letters the children lay out their wish list to Santa. Melanie reads, pens the response from Santa and mails it back. The child’s letters will be brought to the Orland Park Macy’s store where a Santa Box is placed. For each Santa letter delivered there, Macy’s donates $2 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
And while that program is held near and dear to Melanie, the letters she has read and answered have touched her deeply.
In the year of COVID-19, children have endured much, she said. They have been separated from their extended family and friends. They have been schooled at home. Youth sports leagues were canceled. Life is far from normal.
“This year just stinks for kids. It hasn’t been good for grown-ups, but it’s really been bad for kids,” she said.
In the official response to the children’s letter, Santa’s helper does not make a promise of any particular gift. Instead, she asks if they have behaved, if they have helped out mom and dad? They are also encouraged to leave a glass of milk and a cookie or two for Santa for his Christmas deliveries.
Every child will receive a handwritten letter from Santa. When that promise was made, Melanie was not anticipating having to write and mail what she estimates could be 1,000 letters.
But, based on the many disappointments of 2020, she has vowed that every child will receive a letter back from Santa.
“Reading some of these letters I just sat and cried,” she said. “This is the most touching and heartwarming thing I’ve done. This is not the reaction I was anticipating when I started this.”
Many children have witnessed parents losing jobs. There is stress and tension in homes.
And yet, when it came time to writing a letter to St. Nick and requesting certain goodies to be set under their Christmas tree, many children asked for gifts for others. Some children didn’t asked for anything.
Melanie said the Santa’s mailbox will continue until a couple days before Christmas. She wants to be able to get replies for children by the holiday.
She’s received letter from most Kankakee County communities, but also letters from northwest Indiana, from Rankin, Watseka and Lake Village, Ind.
“I’ve gotten many requests for the pooping flamingo,” she said. “I don’t even know what this is, but I’ve gotten a lot of requests.”
One can excuse Melanie. She’s new at being Santa’s helper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!