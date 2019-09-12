He is the unlikely Hollywood executive you have likely never heard about.
Brad Moore was president of the Hallmark Hall of Fame for 33 years, developing, organizing and producing 100 movies, including some of television’s most honored films.
Moore also is a 1964 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate and on Sept. 19, he will be returning to Kankakee County. Moore has been named the 2019 Alumnus of the Year by the BBCHS Foundation. A dinner at the Kankakee Country Club in his honor is designed as a fundraiser for the foundation. Proceeds go to fund activities at the school and scholarships.
The event starts with a social half hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the program at 6:30. Dinners are $40. For information, call Laurie Blake at 815-937-3707, ext. 6003.
At BBCHS, Moore was student body president and salutatorian. He was a member of the tennis and wrestling teams. In the latter sport, he competed at 112 pounds as a senior. He liked school and fondly remembers teachers like the late Mabel Dankers, who taught English and rhetoric, and Julia Linder, who taught math and geometry.
His path to Hollywood was an unlikely one, Moore was successfully working at Proctor and Gamble as a plant manager and in advertising, where he was responsible for a number of commercials.
His boss went to interview for the job running the Hallmark Hall of Fame. He decided it was not his cup of tea. But, he said, “I know the person you should hire.” He recommended Moore.
Moore turned the operation around. Previously, the corporate culture had been to wait to be approached about a project. Moore instilled the ideas of looking at plays and reading books to find material. When the Hallmark staff discovered something they liked, they would hire someone to write a script, then get a director. That would go on for 33 years until his retirement in 2015.
“I didn’t intend to make a round number (100) of movies,” he said. “It just turned out that way.”
Some of the 100 are among the best programs ever on the small screen. “I loved them all,” Moore said, “but some are special.”
In 1986, “The Promise” starred James Garner as a man charged with taking care of his troubled brother after their mother dies. Garner was the executive producer for the film, which wound up winning both an Emmy and a Golden Globe.
“Sarah, Plain and Tall” was a series of three movies, growing out of a short story. Glenn Close starred as a mail order bride, moving in to take care of a widower and his children.
“Love is Never Silent” is about a daughter caring for her deaf parents. It was an Emmy winner. Phylliss Frelich, deaf herself, won the Emmy for her performance in the production.
“The Lost Valentine” starred Betty White, as a widow, both mourning her husband and solving the riddle of his death.
“We made relationship stories,” Moore said. “They were not always happy endings, but they did tackle social issues and promoted positive values.” It also was a case, he said, of hiring great actors and actresses and having a budget “higher” than the typical television movie.
Hallmarks these days has more than one television channel and Moore’s work is rerun on the Hallmark Drama channel. Hallmark these days still makes television movies, with a heavy diet of romantic movies based on Christmas. “It’s a good formula and they make all kinds of money with it.”
Moore says those courtship movies are what the trade calls “sticky.” That means watchers don’t flee or channel-surf during commercials, a fact that advertisers love. They are also light enough fare that someone does “not need to watch too hard.” You can have the tube on while making dinner.
In retirement, Brad plays golf, a family thing, and is good enough to have established a 12 handicap. Both his son and son-in-law are players. The golf was often followed by tooling around on a motorcycle, which Moore’s wife of 15 years, Laura, is glad he gave up.
Moore has survived and recovered from two motorcycle accidents. He had a head-on collision in Ireland and a wreck in Argentina. He rode the damaged bike home from South America. His insurance adjuster later told him he should have parked it.
He used the cycles not only for fun, but also to raise money for charity. Trips the length of the Americas raised nearly $500,000 for college scholarships and international medical aid.
Leaving from his home in Kansas, Moore and friends would bike to the Arctic Circle, then travel by ship to the southern tip of South America and ride back home. They stopped each day before dark, staying at the nicest place available. Sometimes that was a five-star hotel. Sometimes it was a place that barely had running water.
In his high school days, Moore had a “souped-up moped and a customized motor scooter.” After high school, he went on to Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla., graduating magna cum laude in 1968. He earned an MBA in marketing from Northwestern University. Years later, he would return to Southern Nazarene to receive an honorary doctorate.
He was chair of the board of trustees at Southern Nazarene for nine years and was also chair of the Board of Directors for Nazarene Publishing House for 14 years. He was also on the board for the public television station in Kansas City.
Moore met his wife in college. Her career was in teaching, first in junior high and high school, and then at Central Baptist Seminary in Kansas City.
Their son is a surgeon and their daughter is a public school administrator. They have five grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!