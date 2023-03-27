$50,000 check from T-Mobile

City of Kankakee leaders accept a $50,000 check from T-Mobile Thursday during an event at the upcoming Co.Lab in downtown Kankakee.

 City of Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Within the past 12 months there have been 40 small businesses open in Kankakee, city leaders said late last week.

How many will ultimately survive is, of course, unknown.

Not all have storefronts or are located within an office building. Some are home-based endeavors.

