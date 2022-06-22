BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival kicks off today and still is accepting temporary workers for carnival and helicopter vendors.

Andrew Schoendignst, general manager for Luehrs’ Ideal Rides, the carnival operator, said looking for area help is common around carnival time.

“We’re always looking for extra hands, especially on warm weeks,” said Schoendignst, who said they’re looking for people to assist with games, food and taking tickets.

He said Luehrs’ uses an application process that includes a background check and drug test, and the company has a strict uniform policy.

Interested individuals are invited to visit the Hotline Trailer (white trailer near the Ferris wheel) on the festival grounds for more information. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Pay starts at $12 per hour. Workers will meet at Leuhrs’ Ideal Rides Office (on Festival grounds) at 4 p.m. today.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

