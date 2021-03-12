Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information about the cause of the fire.
KANKAKEE — Fire destroyed a mobile home Friday morning on the south side of Kankakee.
Kankakee Fire Department Chief Damon Schuldt said two adults and four children escaped unharmed and that the American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.
"We credit working smoking detectors with alerting the occupants," Schuldt said.
Investigators ruled the cause of the fire to be accidental, he said.
Firefighters were dispatched at 7:20 a.m. to the 1900 block of South Schuyler Avenue. Schuldt said he could see the smoke from East Court Street and Schuyler as he was driving to the scene. Flames were showing upon fire crews' arrival.
There were no injuries and no other homes were damaged, Schuldt said.
