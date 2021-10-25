BOURBONNAIS — The project to rebuild the Bourbonnais Grove log schoolhouse now has even more financial support thanks to a grant from the French Heritage Society.
Jennifer Herlein, the organization’s executive director, recently announced that its board approved a $16,000 grant. This is in addition to the society’s $5,000 grant announced during Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s annual Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner in September.
In announcing the latest grant, Herlein said Lisa Kahn and Pascale Kichler, who are co-chairs of the Chicago chapter, “advocated for this and explained what an important part of their efforts on the French Heritage Corridor Bourbonnais represents.”
The French Heritage Society, based in Paris and New York City, has a mission to promote “l’amitie” between the U.S. and France, to raise funds for restoration projects in France and the U.S. and to provide educational exchange and internship opportunities for university students in France and the U.S.
“The project is part of our 40th anniversary grants and will be supported by all chapters and a private donor,” Herlein said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.