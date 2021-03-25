KANKAKEE — The French Heritage Museum Preserve — through Kankakee County Museum — is seeking French recipes. They are creating a French cookbook and are seeking to collaborate with local individuals who have French recipes to submit.
Proceeds from book sales will benefit the French Heritage Museum. Recipes must be submitted by Friday, March 26, and can be sent to kankakeecountymuseum@gmail.com.
The French Heritage Museum is located at 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.