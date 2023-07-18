French Heritage Museum's Bastille Day

Attendees enjoy wine and paired hors d'oeuvres Friday during the Bastille Day Celebration at the French Heritage Museum in Kankakee.

 Courtesy of Kankakee County Museum/Veronica Featherston

On Friday in France, it wouldn’t have been uncommon to hear people greeting one another with “Bonne Fête Nationale!” Translating to “Happy National Day,” the phrase recognizes the annual Bastille Day.

In Kankakee, where there is deeply rooted French heritage, dozens experienced a taste of France’s cuisine and culture on Friday during the Kankakee County Historical Society’s Bastille Day Celebration.

The French Heritage Museum was transformed into a picturesque Parisian cafe for the annual fundraising event, which included French wine tastings, paired hors d’oeuvres, live folk music, photo ops, history and more for the sold-out crowd of about 60 attendees.

