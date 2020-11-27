BRADLEY — Bradley residents can receive a bag of groceries through the village's Feeding Mission, which begins Monday.
The program, funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity's CURE program, will allow the village to dedicate about $200,000 to the program.
The village is purchasing goods for the program from Bradley retailers Meijer, Aldi, Walmart and Target. Items such as milk, eggs, canned goods, lunch meats, cheese, bread, fruit, granola bars as well as some paper products and soaps. Each bag will have an approximate value of $40.
Items will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The program is not based on income, noted Kym Nelson, Bradley's deputy clerk.
The bags of groceries will be distributed on 10 different days beginning Monday. Groceries and other items will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Carson's men's store parking lot at Northfield Square mall. Residents unable to pick up food due to disabilities or other circumstances can call 815-278-0397 or email meals@bradleyil.org to arrange for delivery.
In addition to Monday, Nov. 30, a bag of groceries will be available to village residents on Dec. 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19 and 21.
Limited deliveries will be made from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the days the program is in operation, but those arrangements must be made through the village.
Participants are being asked to only come to the food distribution program once a week.
Families of four will receive one bag of food. Families will more than four members will receive two bags.
Because the program is only for Bradley residents, participants are asked to bring proof of residency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!