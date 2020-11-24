The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.
Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-thru and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Testing will be available at the following locations:
Grundy County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 at Minooka Community High School – South, 26655 W. Eames St., Channahon
Kankakee County
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee
For more information, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
