Fourth of July fireworks

A family watches the fireworks over the Kankakee River during the city of Kankakee's 2022 Independence Day celebration and fireworks show at Kankakee Community College.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The tradition of celebrating Independence Day with live music followed by fireworks will continue July 4 along the south banks of the Kankakee River.

The fundraising event will include three live music performances. Kankakee Community College gates open at 4 p.m., and admission is $20 per carload. All proceeds benefit the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. Food concessions also will be available beginning at 4 p.m., and vendors will be Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, Martinez Tacos, Oberweis Ice Cream and Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra Concessions.

The schedule of events includes the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra concert at 6 p.m.; performance by the Kankakee Municipal Band at 7 p.m.; Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra concert at 8 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk, about 9:15 p.m.

