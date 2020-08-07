KANKAKEE — Two local organizations are coming together to ensure children are ready to go back to school.
Held in conjunction with the Tyjuan Hagler Foundation Back to School Giveaway, the Hippocrates Clinic Health and Wellness Fair will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Hippocrates Medical Clinic parking lot, 606 E. Court St., Kankakee.
Those attending will be offered free school supplies as well as health and wellness education including free physicals and Lions Club free vision screenings. You must register in advance for the physical by calling 815-216-3446.
Face coverings will be required.
Tyjuan Hagler is a Kankakee native and a former NFL linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts. Founded in October 2006, his foundation’s goal is to enhance individual sports skills as well as instill character development through teamwork and good sportsmanship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!