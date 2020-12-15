KANKAKEE — Discussion ranged from the complicated history of defining race in the United States to racial inequities in Kankakee during a virtual forum hosted by Mayor Chastity Wells-Armstrong.
At the start of Thursday’s meeting, Wells-Armstrong said topics of race and equity are important to explore right now as the community navigates not only a pandemic, but also racial tensions nationwide.
“This is an opportunity for all of us to learn and figure out solutions that get to the root causes of violence and some of the other things that we see in our communities that bring us harm,” she said.
Leon Andrews, director of racial equity and leadership with the National League of Cities, led discussion around clips from the documentary series “Race: The Power of an Illusion.”
“We have been taught not to talk about race,” Andrews said. “That is part of the problem.”
He challenged community members to consider how they would define what it means to be white and what it means to Black.
As the documentary explores, the Supreme Court of the United States struggled with legal terms for those distinctions, and definitions varied from state to state.
“As we created that social/political construct [of race], it actually created access for people who were defined as white as to what it meant to be a citizen,” Andrews said.
Learning the history behind racial constructs is necessary to begin to understand institutional and systemic racism, he explained.
At least a couple of viewers submitted comments regarding two white police officers who filed suit against the city of Kankakee alleging racism in the selection of a job promotion.
In response to the comments, Andrews admitted he was unfamiliar with the situation but offered some definitions.
“Racism is different from discrimination, prejudice and bias,” he said. “When we sit with racism, we understand the ‘ism’ is connected to race and power and privilege, and that’s the important space. It doesn’t mean we don’t have other issues to deal with.”
He added that identifying racism is intended to illuminate systems of advantage and disadvantage, not to insult anyone.
Wells-Armstrong said she wants community members, and community leaders in particular, to learn about issues of racism and equity.
“We have seven wards in our city and you can clearly see certain wards in the city of Kankakee have not had investment in decades,” she said. “As a result of that, those wards tend to have the property values aren’t as high. The infrastructure is crumbling. Crime rates are higher in those neighborhoods.”
She said the pandemic has further exposed issues of inequality among minority populations, particularly those with lower paying jobs who cannot work from home.
Wells-Armstrong also talked about the struggle among Black families to pass down wealth to the next generation. She said many Black families feel that every generation has to start over in terms of accumulating wealth.
She also commented on the history of Blacks being kept out of labor unions, another topic explored in the documentary.
“My husband was the first Black ironworker in the city of Kankakee, and that was only 20 years ago,” Wells-Armstrong said. “When you talk about access — having access to jobs that pay well and have benefits — these are very real issues that we have lived through right here in the city of Kankakee and still see the impact of that.”
