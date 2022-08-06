KANKAKEE — Fortitude Community Outreach may be left out in the cold in terms of relocating its homeless shelter in Kankakee.

Shortly after announcing plans to purchase the former United Faith Pentecostal Church in south Kankakee, the shelter program is once again facing opposition.

A petition with 95 signatures opposing the planned relocation of the shelter to the city’s 4th Ward was presented to the Mayor Chris Curtis administration during the public comment portion of this week’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you