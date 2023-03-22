As temperatures hit flurry-including lows Saturday night, Fortitude Community Outreach still forged ahead with its annual fundraiser, Night on the Street.

Being that the event gives participants a first-hand look at the homeless experience, the weather helped show what that experience looks like during the winter.

With a fundraising goal of $20,000, the Fortitude team and a group of participants set up camp at 2 p.m. — either outside in a tent or a vehicle or inside the current shelter site at St. Paul’s church in downtown Kankakee — and embarked on activities relating to the homeless experience.

Recommended for you