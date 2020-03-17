Fortitude Community Outreach announced that its shelter is closed through March to protect guests and many of the volunteers from the spread of COVID-19. The shelter is at a different location each week, as it rotates among five churches.
Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong recently granted Fortitude the OK to set up a trailer in the downtown depot area to provide meals to the homeless, according to the city’s website.
That meal service, for the homeless, will begin on Wednesday, said Dawn Broers, executive director of Fortitude Community Outreach.
Fortitude connects the needy and homeless with resources and assistance. It began in January of 2017.
“All of the social service agencies, KCCSI, Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army and ACOM, met [Monday], and we’re all collaborating,” Broers said. “We’re trying to keep our food pantries open.”
Fortitude is working on securing hotel rooms. It will also be providing sleeping bags and blankets.
“Whatever else we can provide them, we will,” Broers said.
For more information or to volunteer, visit fortitudecommunityoutreach.org.
