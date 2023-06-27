Rather than brick and mortar, 2-by-4s and roofing shingles, Fortitude Community Outreach — the region’s homeless shelter provider — is opting for a radical approach to providing shelter.

A bus may be the answer for now, but not forever.

The bus, named Dignity Bus, cost could be about 90% less than constructing a brick-and-mortar shelter, organizers said.

